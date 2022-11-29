Amphenol Corporation (APH) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is -11.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.67 and a high of $88.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APH stock was last observed hovering at around $80.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.52%.

Currently trading at $77.82, the stock is 0.13% and 6.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.31 million and changing -3.14% at the moment leaves the stock 7.43% off its SMA200. APH registered -4.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.10%.

The stock witnessed a 5.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.09%, and is -2.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.63% over the week and 2.09% over the month.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) has around 90000 employees, a market worth around $46.32B and $12.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.23 and Fwd P/E is 25.51. Profit margin for the company is 15.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.19% and -12.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.30%).

Amphenol Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.20% this year.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 595.30M, and float is at 591.63M with Short Float at 0.95%.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Amphenol Corporation (APH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Silverman David M,the company’sSenior VP, Human Resources. SEC filings show that Silverman David M sold 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $80.02 per share for a total of $6.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7000.0 shares.

Amphenol Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that WALTER LUC (President, HES Division) sold a total of 82,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $79.82 per share for $6.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the APH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Doherty William J (President, CS Division) disposed off 127,000 shares at an average price of $79.82 for $10.14 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Amphenol Corporation (APH).

Amphenol Corporation (APH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) that is trading -2.96% down over the past 12 months and TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) that is -20.12% lower over the same period. Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) is 26.19% up on the 1-year trading charts.