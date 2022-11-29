AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) is -54.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.87 and a high of $30.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ANGO stock was last observed hovering at around $13.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.17% off its average median price target of $26.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.29% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 49.92% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.52, the stock is -10.48% and -21.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing -8.55% at the moment leaves the stock -38.00% off its SMA200. ANGO registered -54.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.05%.

The stock witnessed a -6.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.30%, and is -11.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.13% over the week and 5.51% over the month.

AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) has around 760 employees, a market worth around $526.59M and $320.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 92.74. Profit margin for the company is -10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -2.72% and -58.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.60%).

AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AngioDynamics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/05/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.30% this year.

AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.30M, and float is at 37.14M with Short Float at 2.58%.

AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Trowbridge Stephen A,the company’sEVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Trowbridge Stephen A bought 1,083 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 12 at a price of $13.82 per share for a total of $14967.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89581.0 shares.

AngioDynamics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 10 that Clemmer James C (President and CEO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 10 and was made at $15.00 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.45 million shares of the ANGO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 29, Helsel Dave (SVP Global Operations and R&D) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $22.44 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 23,822 shares of AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO).

AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 11.39% up over the past 12 months and Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) that is 13.53% higher over the same period. LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) is -8.45% down on the 1-year trading charts.