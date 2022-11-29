Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:ADM Stock Is Going Next

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) is 42.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.80 and a high of $98.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADM stock was last observed hovering at around $97.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.15%.

Currently trading at $96.25, the stock is 0.74% and 7.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.12 million and changing -1.18% at the moment leaves the stock 12.26% off its SMA200. ADM registered 49.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.23%.

The stock witnessed a 2.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.05%, and is 1.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.74% over the week and 2.32% over the month.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) has around 41000 employees, a market worth around $53.36B and $98.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.29 and Fwd P/E is 14.45. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.74% and -2.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 52.50% this year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 561.00M, and float is at 546.57M with Short Float at 1.29%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LUCIANO JUAN R,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that LUCIANO JUAN R sold 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 26 at a price of $93.38 per share for a total of $28.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.41 million shares.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 13 that Sanchez Francisco J (Director) sold a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 13 and was made at $88.14 per share for $8814.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4270.0 shares of the ADM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, LUCIANO JUAN R (President & CEO) disposed off 284,531 shares at an average price of $91.20 for $25.95 million. The insider now directly holds 412,842 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM).

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) that is trading -19.44% down over the past 12 months and Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) that is 17.22% higher over the same period. Bunge Limited (BG) is 13.15% up on the 1-year trading charts.