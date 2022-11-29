Are we looking at the next big move in AEye Inc. (LIDR)?

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) is -76.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.67 and a high of $6.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LIDR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.33% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -14.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.14, the stock is 34.08% and 16.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.28 million and changing -8.80% at the moment leaves the stock -60.48% off its SMA200. LIDR registered -78.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.31%.

The stock witnessed a 29.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.74%, and is 33.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.82% over the week and 13.09% over the month.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) has around 100 employees, a market worth around $169.70M and $4.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 70.15% and -81.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-37.50%).

AEye Inc. (LIDR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AEye Inc. (LIDR) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AEye Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -144.80% this year.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 159.31M, and float is at 139.16M with Short Float at 3.51%.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at AEye Inc. (LIDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HUGHES ANDREW S,the company’sSecretary & General Counsel. SEC filings show that HUGHES ANDREW S bought 9,460 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $0.73 per share for a total of $6879.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.68 million shares.

AEye Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that HUGHES ANDREW S (Secretary & General Counsel) bought a total of 3,604 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $0.83 per share for $2999.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.67 million shares of the LIDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, DiBattiste Carol (Director) acquired 5,800 shares at an average price of $0.85 for $4952.0. The insider now directly holds 99,832 shares of AEye Inc. (LIDR).