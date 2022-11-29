Are we looking at the next big move in ONEOK Inc. (OKE)?

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) is 8.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.50 and a high of $75.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OKE stock was last observed hovering at around $65.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.7%.

Currently trading at $63.72, the stock is 1.65% and 9.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.68 million and changing -2.60% at the moment leaves the stock 2.37% off its SMA200. OKE registered 2.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.97%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.21%, and is -1.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.27% over the week and 2.44% over the month.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) has around 2847 employees, a market worth around $28.39B and $22.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.68 and Fwd P/E is 14.56. Profit margin for the company is 7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.18% and -15.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.70%).

ONEOK Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 136.40% this year.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 447.68M, and float is at 444.24M with Short Float at 2.06%.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at ONEOK Inc. (OKE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NORTON PIERCE,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that NORTON PIERCE bought 8,975 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 17 at a price of $55.54 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9414.0 shares.

ONEOK Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that HELDERMAN MARK W (Director) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $67.27 per share for $2.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20679.0 shares of the OKE stock.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) that is trading 26.44% up over the past 12 months and NiSource Inc. (NI) that is 8.92% higher over the same period.