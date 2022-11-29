Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) is -16.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.90 and a high of $72.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CPRI stock was last observed hovering at around $53.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.78% off its average median price target of $62.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.89% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -8.16% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.08, the stock is 8.99% and 19.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.84 million and changing 1.46% at the moment leaves the stock 10.89% off its SMA200. CPRI registered -12.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 13.69%.

The stock witnessed a 18.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.19%, and is 2.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 4.27% over the month.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) has around 9700 employees, a market worth around $6.95B and $5.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.01 and Fwd P/E is 7.49. Profit margin for the company is 14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.56% and -25.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.70%).

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Capri Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.00% this year.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 136.04M, and float is at 125.46M with Short Float at 4.75%.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gibbons Judy,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Gibbons Judy sold 4,920 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 29 at a price of $48.88 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24620.0 shares.

Capri Holdings Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that IDOL JOHN D (Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 3,803 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $49.63 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.93 million shares of the CPRI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Purefoy Daniel (SVP, Global Ops & Head of D&I) disposed off 1,950 shares at an average price of $50.80 for $99060.0. The insider now directly holds 13,962 shares of Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI).

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Moelis & Company (MC) that is trading -34.17% down over the past 12 months.