CarMax Inc. (KMX) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 34.44% Upside

CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) is -49.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.85 and a high of $152.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KMX stock was last observed hovering at around $66.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.2% off its average median price target of $69.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.44% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -36.58% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.56, the stock is -1.74% and -3.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.63 million and changing -1.80% at the moment leaves the stock -26.39% off its SMA200. KMX registered -55.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.63%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.72%, and is -1.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.28% over the week and 4.33% over the month.

CarMax Inc. (KMX) has around 32647 employees, a market worth around $10.45B and $33.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.23 and Fwd P/E is 14.62. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.53% and -56.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

CarMax Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.10% this year.

CarMax Inc. (KMX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 158.80M, and float is at 156.36M with Short Float at 10.15%.

CarMax Inc. (KMX) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at CarMax Inc. (KMX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cafritz Diane L,the company’sEVP, General Counsel & CHRO. SEC filings show that Cafritz Diane L sold 15,555 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 21 at a price of $94.75 per share for a total of $1.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4988.0 shares.

CarMax Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 18 that Shamim Mohammad (EVP and CITO) sold a total of 3,456 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 18 and was made at $93.91 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8769.0 shares of the KMX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 01, Cafritz Diane L (EVP, General Counsel & CHRO) disposed off 18,092 shares at an average price of $91.06 for $1.65 million. The insider now directly holds 4,988 shares of CarMax Inc. (KMX).

CarMax Inc. (KMX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Carvana Co. (CVNA) that is trading -97.43% down over the past 12 months and IAA Inc. (IAA) that is -24.55% lower over the same period. ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) is -63.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.