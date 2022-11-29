Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) up 125.74% since start of the year

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) is 125.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.00 and a high of $97.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CEG stock was last observed hovering at around $97.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.35% off its average median price target of $98.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.64% off the consensus price target high of $121.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -7.74% lower than the price target low of $88.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $94.81, the stock is 1.54% and 6.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing -2.42% at the moment leaves the stock 38.49% off its SMA200. CEG registered a gain of 42.36% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 1.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.05%, and is 1.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.30% over the week and 3.53% over the month.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) has around 11696 employees, a market worth around $30.89B and $22.64B in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.78. Profit margin for the company is -0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 149.50% and -3.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.90%).

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Constellation Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -134.70% this year.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 327.00M, and float is at 326.25M with Short Float at 1.64%.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 17 times.