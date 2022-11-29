Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) is -23.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.57 and a high of $4.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRON stock was last observed hovering at around $3.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $3.01, the stock is -0.36% and 1.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing -3.83% at the moment leaves the stock -4.72% off its SMA200. CRON registered -35.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.31%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.75%, and is -3.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.65% over the week and 5.39% over the month.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) has around 626 employees, a market worth around $1.50B and $126.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 17.12% and -36.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.90%).

Cronos Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -418.00% this year.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 378.11M, and float is at 198.77M with Short Float at 4.79%.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ADLER JASON MARC,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ADLER JASON MARC bought 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $3.04 per share for a total of $10650.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

Cronos Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that ADLER JASON MARC (Director) bought a total of 49,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $3.04 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.43 million shares of the CRON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, ADLER JASON MARC (Director) acquired 29,400 shares at an average price of $3.04 for $89508.0. The insider now directly holds 392,876 shares of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON).