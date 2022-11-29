Discover Financial Services (DFS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is -7.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $87.64 and a high of $130.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DFS stock was last observed hovering at around $108.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.88%.

Currently trading at $106.85, the stock is 1.90% and 7.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.22 million and changing -1.73% at the moment leaves the stock 1.53% off its SMA200. DFS registered -6.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.77%.

The stock witnessed a 3.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.78%, and is -0.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.56% over the week and 2.57% over the month.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) has around 16700 employees, a market worth around $29.07B and $11.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.95 and Fwd P/E is 7.66. Profit margin for the company is 36.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.91% and -18.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.60%).

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Discover Financial Services is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 396.00% this year.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 273.00M, and float is at 271.52M with Short Float at 1.50%.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Discover Financial Services (DFS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kolsky Shifra,the company’sSVP, Controller & CAO. SEC filings show that Kolsky Shifra sold 800 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $127.00 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2450.0 shares.

Discover Financial Services disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 15 that Greene John (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 4,443 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 15 and was made at $127.95 per share for $0.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26613.0 shares of the DFS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, Capozzi Daniel Peter (EVP, President – US Cards) disposed off 8,649 shares at an average price of $124.59 for $1.08 million. The insider now directly holds 22,397 shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS).

Discover Financial Services (DFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -8.03% down over the past 12 months and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is -17.03% lower over the same period. Visa Inc. (V) is 6.89% up on the 1-year trading charts.