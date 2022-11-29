Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) is -9.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.07 and a high of $25.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DBX stock was last observed hovering at around $22.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.68% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -11.05% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.21, the stock is 0.99% and 3.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.93 million and changing -0.31% at the moment leaves the stock 0.78% off its SMA200. DBX registered -8.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.11%.

The stock witnessed a 3.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.11%, and is -0.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.80% over the week and 2.64% over the month.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) has around 2667 employees, a market worth around $8.02B and $2.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.06 and Fwd P/E is 12.74. Profit margin for the company is 15.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.47% and -13.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.80%).

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dropbox Inc. (DBX) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dropbox Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 266.00% this year.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 275.50M, and float is at 266.78M with Short Float at 4.62%.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Dropbox Inc. (DBX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Volkmer Bart,the company’sChief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Volkmer Bart sold 10,534 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $22.48 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Dropbox Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Houston Andrew (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 162,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $22.26 per share for $3.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12500.0 shares of the DBX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 25, Regan Timothy (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $21.75 for $65250.0. The insider now directly holds 497,787 shares of Dropbox Inc. (DBX).