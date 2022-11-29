Edison International (EIX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is -7.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.45 and a high of $73.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EIX stock was last observed hovering at around $64.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.84% off its average median price target of $66.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.7% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -21.9% lower than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.39, the stock is 5.14% and 5.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.61 million and changing -1.31% at the moment leaves the stock -2.36% off its SMA200. EIX registered -2.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.52%.

The stock witnessed a 8.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.99%, and is 2.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.71% over the week and 2.23% over the month.

Edison International (EIX) has around 13003 employees, a market worth around $23.71B and $16.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.47 and Fwd P/E is 13.22. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.42% and -13.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Edison International (EIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Edison International (EIX) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Edison International is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.10% this year.

Edison International (EIX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 382.00M, and float is at 381.54M with Short Float at 1.51%.

Edison International (EIX) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Edison International (EIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CHANG VANESSA C L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that CHANG VANESSA C L bought 111 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $69.30 per share for a total of $7692.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6178.0 shares.

Edison International disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 24 that CHANG VANESSA C L (Director) bought a total of 155 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 24 and was made at $67.18 per share for $10413.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6011.0 shares of the EIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, CHANG VANESSA C L (Director) acquired 200 shares at an average price of $66.17 for $13234.0. The insider now directly holds 5,856 shares of Edison International (EIX).

Edison International (EIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -2.74% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is 6.13% higher over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -17.71% down on the 1-year trading charts.