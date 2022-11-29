Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) on Track to Reach $98.00 in a Year

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) is -16.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $86.08 and a high of $137.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EXPD stock was last observed hovering at around $112.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.14% off its average median price target of $98.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.5% off the consensus price target high of $122.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -29.8% lower than the price target low of $86.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $111.63, the stock is 5.25% and 15.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.01 million and changing -1.01% at the moment leaves the stock 10.24% off its SMA200. EXPD registered -9.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.89%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 15.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.70%, and is -1.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.18% over the week and 3.35% over the month.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) has around 19070 employees, a market worth around $17.78B and $19.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.74 and Fwd P/E is 19.41. Profit margin for the company is 8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.68% and -18.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (40.20%).

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) is a “Underweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 102.90% this year.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 162.03M, and float is at 158.22M with Short Float at 6.00%.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ALGER EUGENE K,the company’sPresident Global Services. SEC filings show that ALGER EUGENE K sold 11,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $113.43 per share for a total of $1.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17879.0 shares.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that POWELL BRADLEY S (Senior VP – CFO) sold a total of 17,206 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $106.23 per share for $1.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the EXPD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, Dickerman Jeffrey F (Senior VP/Gen Counsel/Corp Sec) disposed off 986 shares at an average price of $106.59 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 1,770 shares of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD).

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) that is trading -9.44% down over the past 12 months. United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) is 1.80% up on the 1-year trading charts.