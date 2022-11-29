Fastenal Company (FAST) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) is -20.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.73 and a high of $64.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FAST stock was last observed hovering at around $52.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.14%.

Currently trading at $51.19, the stock is 1.27% and 5.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.22 million and changing -2.18% at the moment leaves the stock -1.27% off its SMA200. FAST registered -14.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.41%.

The stock witnessed a 8.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.35%, and is -0.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.63% over the week and 2.34% over the month.

Fastenal Company (FAST) has around 19519 employees, a market worth around $29.31B and $6.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.54 and Fwd P/E is 26.54. Profit margin for the company is 15.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.06% and -20.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.20%).

Fastenal Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.40% this year.

Fastenal Company (FAST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 573.00M, and float is at 571.74M with Short Float at 2.11%.

Fastenal Company (FAST) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Fastenal Company (FAST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Nielsen Sarah N,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Nielsen Sarah N bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 17 at a price of $44.89 per share for a total of $22445.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2000.0 shares.

Fastenal Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 14 that Eastman Stephen L. (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 14 and was made at $43.88 per share for $43885.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the FAST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, Nielsen Sarah N (Director) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $47.58 for $23790.0. The insider now directly holds 1,500 shares of Fastenal Company (FAST).

Fastenal Company (FAST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -46.38% down over the past 12 months and The Home Depot Inc. (HD) that is -20.80% lower over the same period. Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) is -15.60% down on the 1-year trading charts.