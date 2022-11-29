Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) is -45.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.51 and a high of $36.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FRSH stock was last observed hovering at around $14.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28%.

Currently trading at $14.28, the stock is 6.36% and 5.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.95 million and changing 2.00% at the moment leaves the stock -6.58% off its SMA200. FRSH registered -59.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.25%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.93%, and is 10.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.66% over the week and 7.19% over the month.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) has around 4600 employees, a market worth around $3.85B and $470.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -53.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.87% and -60.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.40%).

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Freshworks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.70% this year.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 286.70M, and float is at 158.33M with Short Float at 7.63%.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 52 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gottfried Randy,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Gottfried Randy sold 33,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $14.81 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14476.0 shares.

Freshworks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Taylor Jennifer H (Director) sold a total of 4,685 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $14.00 per share for $65590.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16604.0 shares of the FRSH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Flower Johanna (Director) disposed off 4,700 shares at an average price of $13.97 for $65659.0. The insider now directly holds 16,852 shares of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH).