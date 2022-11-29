Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 16.34% Change This Year

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM) is 16.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.41 and a high of $39.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HWM stock was last observed hovering at around $38.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.01% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.43% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -15.72% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.03, the stock is 0.69% and 7.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.96 million and changing -2.66% at the moment leaves the stock 6.28% off its SMA200. HWM registered 28.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.78%.

The stock witnessed a 5.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.17%, and is -0.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.80% over the week and 2.78% over the month.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) has around 19900 employees, a market worth around $15.40B and $5.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.23 and Fwd P/E is 21.39. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.10% and -5.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.60% this year.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 415.00M, and float is at 410.92M with Short Float at 1.59%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Giacobbe Ken,the company’sEVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Giacobbe Ken sold 63,304 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $36.31 per share for a total of $2.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.38 million shares.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM): Who are the competitors?

TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) is 11.05% up on the 1-year trading charts.