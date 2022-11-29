Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is -23.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $88.60 and a high of $138.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ICE stock was last observed hovering at around $107.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.04%.

Currently trading at $105.08, the stock is 4.09% and 9.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.26 million and changing -1.90% at the moment leaves the stock -1.62% off its SMA200. ICE registered -18.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.32%.

The stock witnessed a 9.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.44%, and is 0.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.99% over the week and 2.50% over the month.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) has around 8935 employees, a market worth around $58.19B and $9.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.27 and Fwd P/E is 18.49. Profit margin for the company is 26.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.60% and -24.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 90.80% this year.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 558.00M, and float is at 550.82M with Short Float at 0.72%.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Foley Douglas,the company’sSVP, HR & Administration. SEC filings show that Foley Douglas sold 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $105.98 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20934.0 shares.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that Surdykowski Andrew J (General Counsel) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $105.00 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40507.0 shares of the ICE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 21, Sprecher Jeffrey C (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $94.96 for $0.95 million. The insider now directly holds 3,001,705 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE).

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CME Group Inc. (CME) that is trading -20.95% down over the past 12 months. Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) is -2.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.