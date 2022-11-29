Match Group Inc. (MTCH) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) is -64.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.23 and a high of $141.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MTCH stock was last observed hovering at around $47.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $47.46, the stock is 2.35% and 1.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.91 million and changing 0.40% at the moment leaves the stock -34.53% off its SMA200. MTCH registered -64.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.56%.

The stock witnessed a 8.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.85%, and is 2.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.24% over the week and 5.16% over the month.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has around 2500 employees, a market worth around $12.99B and $3.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 133.31 and Fwd P/E is 22.59. Profit margin for the company is 3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.97% and -66.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.90% this year.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 281.31M, and float is at 277.55M with Short Float at 4.26%.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Match Group Inc. (MTCH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kim Bernard Jin,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Kim Bernard Jin bought 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $63.58 per share for a total of $1.02 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16000.0 shares.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bumble Inc. (BMBL) that is trading -33.82% down over the past 12 months. Spark Networks SE (LOV) is -67.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.