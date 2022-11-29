MICT Inc. (MICT) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

MICT Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) is 36.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.41 and a high of $1.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MICT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.75% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 71.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.13, the stock is 32.89% and 53.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing -13.08% at the moment leaves the stock 66.64% off its SMA200. MICT registered 0.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.83%.

The stock witnessed a 61.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.37%, and is 20.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.42% over the week and 9.86% over the month.

MICT Inc. (MICT) has around 431 employees, a market worth around $127.01M and $51.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -76.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 175.61% and -15.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.80%).

MICT Inc. (MICT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MICT Inc. (MICT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 61.10% this year.

MICT Inc. (MICT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 129.57M, and float is at 108.84M with Short Float at 2.18%.

MICT Inc. (MICT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at MICT Inc. (MICT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.