NOVA Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Now

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is -19.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.47 and a high of $38.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NOVA stock was last observed hovering at around $23.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.82%.

Currently trading at $22.61, the stock is 8.19% and 7.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.45 million and changing -3.50% at the moment leaves the stock 6.17% off its SMA200. NOVA registered -38.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 10.51%.

The stock witnessed a 21.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.92%, and is 1.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.44% over the week and 8.52% over the month.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) has around 736 employees, a market worth around $2.53B and $427.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -34.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.32% and -41.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.50%).

Sunnova Energy International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.60% this year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 114.82M, and float is at 105.35M with Short Float at 22.51%.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DuBose Arthur. SEC filings show that DuBose Arthur sold 327 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 28 at a price of $27.34 per share for a total of $8939.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2146.0 shares.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 08 that Berger William Jsold a total of 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 08 and was made at $30.04 per share for $4.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the NOVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05, Hultberg Kelsey disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $28.00 for $56000.0. The insider now directly holds 15,493 shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA).

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include General Electric Company (GE) that is -12.64% lower over the past 12 months.