Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) is 25.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.24 and a high of $13.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PAGP stock was last observed hovering at around $12.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.28% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 2.08% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.73, the stock is -1.26% and 4.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing -1.62% at the moment leaves the stock 9.19% off its SMA200. PAGP registered 19.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.38%.

The stock witnessed a 0.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.47%, and is -2.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.08% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) has around 4100 employees, a market worth around $2.51B and $57.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.87 and Fwd P/E is 6.03. Profit margin for the company is 0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.70% and -4.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 110.10% this year.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 194.00M, and float is at 189.29M with Short Float at 3.87%.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DeSanctis Ellen,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that DeSanctis Ellen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $11.98 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) that is trading 8.42% up over the past 12 months and Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) that is 4.02% higher over the same period. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) is 8.56% up on the 1-year trading charts.