Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is 15.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $84.86 and a high of $126.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RJF stock was last observed hovering at around $119.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.71% off its average median price target of $128.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.72% off the consensus price target high of $148.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 0.98% higher than the price target low of $117.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $115.85, the stock is -4.15% and 4.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing -3.10% at the moment leaves the stock 12.13% off its SMA200. RJF registered 17.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.80%.

The stock witnessed a 1.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.73%, and is -4.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.11% over the week and 2.23% over the month.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) has around 17000 employees, a market worth around $25.57B and $11.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.60 and Fwd P/E is 10.79. Profit margin for the company is 13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.52% and -8.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

Raymond James Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.20% this year.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 215.30M, and float is at 193.59M with Short Float at 1.66%.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JAMES THOMAS A,the company’sChairman Emeritus. SEC filings show that JAMES THOMAS A sold 1,350 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $123.80 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Raymond James Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that Bunn James E (Pres-GlobEq&Inv Banking-RJA) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $106.75 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21096.0 shares of the RJF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 03, Bunn James E (Pres-GlobEq&Inv Banking-RJA) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $100.21 for $0.6 million. The insider now directly holds 25,096 shares of Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF).

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) that is trading -21.06% down over the past 12 months and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) that is -40.22% lower over the same period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) is 11.66% up on the 1-year trading charts.