Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) Is Down -0.88% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: SMFG) is -0.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.39 and a high of $7.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SMFG stock was last observed hovering at around $6.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14%.

Currently trading at $6.73, the stock is 9.54% and 14.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.15 million and changing -2.04% at the moment leaves the stock 9.05% off its SMA200. SMFG registered 1.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.20%.

The stock witnessed a 19.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.87%, and is 2.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.21% over the week and 1.55% over the month.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) has around 101023 employees, a market worth around $45.18B and $18.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.40 and Fwd P/E is 8.74. Profit margin for the company is 30.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.98% and -13.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 37.80% this year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 6.86B, and float is at 6.38B with Short Float at 0.08%.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) that is trading -0.37% down over the past 12 months and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) that is -2.02% lower over the same period. Barclays PLC (BCS) is -23.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.