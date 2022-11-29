TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is -22.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $104.76 and a high of $165.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TEL stock was last observed hovering at around $127.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.37%.

Currently trading at $124.62, the stock is 2.12% and 5.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.82 million and changing -2.63% at the moment leaves the stock -0.34% off its SMA200. TEL registered -20.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.76%.

The stock witnessed a 4.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.28%, and is -1.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.51% over the week and 2.31% over the month.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) has around 92000 employees, a market worth around $39.32B and $16.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.68 and Fwd P/E is 15.76. Profit margin for the company is 14.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.96% and -24.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.30%).

TE Connectivity Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.30% this year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 320.00M, and float is at 316.65M with Short Float at 1.11%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jenkins John S,the company’sEVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Jenkins John S sold 2,674 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $125.85 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16782.0 shares.

TE Connectivity Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Kroeger Shadrak W (Pres., Industrial Solutions) sold a total of 42,150 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $126.25 per share for $5.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15595.0 shares of the TEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, TALWALKAR ABHIJIT Y (Director) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $116.95 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 8,131 shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL).

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) that is trading -31.98% down over the past 12 months and Intuit Inc. (INTU) that is -42.18% lower over the same period. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is -8.11% down on the 1-year trading charts.