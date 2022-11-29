These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for American Express Company (AXP)

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) is -7.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $130.65 and a high of $199.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AXP stock was last observed hovering at around $154.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.28% off its average median price target of $169.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.94% off the consensus price target high of $201.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -17.87% lower than the price target low of $128.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $150.87, the stock is 0.40% and 3.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.78 million and changing -2.13% at the moment leaves the stock -6.01% off its SMA200. AXP registered -3.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.04%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.37%, and is -1.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.35% over the week and 2.35% over the month.

American Express Company (AXP) has around 64000 employees, a market worth around $113.21B and $51.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.16 and Fwd P/E is 14.29. Profit margin for the company is 14.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.48% and -24.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

American Express Company (AXP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Express Company (AXP) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Express Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 166.10% this year.

American Express Company (AXP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 748.00M, and float is at 743.67M with Short Float at 0.93%.

American Express Company (AXP) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at American Express Company (AXP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Clayton Walter Joseph III,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Clayton Walter Joseph III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 08 at a price of $149.27 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1000.0 shares.

American Express Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that Leonsis Theodore (Director) sold a total of 4,005 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $166.63 per share for $0.67 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the AXP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 28, Squeri Stephen J (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 48,160 shares at an average price of $178.38 for $8.59 million. The insider now directly holds 31,285 shares of American Express Company (AXP).

American Express Company (AXP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -17.03% down over the past 12 months and Visa Inc. (V) that is 6.89% higher over the same period. Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -19.45% down on the 1-year trading charts.