Things appear to be looking up for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) is -80.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.23 and a high of $2.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGTC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $0.37 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.62% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -11.76% lower than the price target low of $0.34 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.38, the stock is -4.68% and 12.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.9 million and changing 0.32% at the moment leaves the stock -52.70% off its SMA200. AGTC registered -84.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.36%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -8.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.44%, and is -0.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.16% over the week and 4.67% over the month.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) has around 102 employees, a market worth around $24.83M and $0.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 62.83% and -86.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-138.20%).

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.30% this year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.63M, and float is at 67.02M with Short Float at 3.13%.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Potter Stephen W,the company’sChief Business Officer. SEC filings show that Potter Stephen W sold 8,070 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 01 at a price of $0.77 per share for a total of $6250.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55883.0 shares.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that Reynolds Gerald Anthony (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 3,994 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $0.85 per share for $3376.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21006.0 shares of the AGTC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, Washer Susan B. (President and CEO) disposed off 9,950 shares at an average price of $2.18 for $21691.0. The insider now directly holds 143,021 shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC).

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) that is trading -32.98% down over the past 12 months and Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) that is -27.36% lower over the same period. Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) is -68.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.