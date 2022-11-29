Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) down -78.23% since start of the year

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) is -78.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.71 and a high of $5.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VLDR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $1.01, the stock is 4.61% and 4.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing -0.98% at the moment leaves the stock -37.53% off its SMA200. VLDR registered -82.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.41%.

The stock witnessed a 8.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.48%, and is 4.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.99% over the week and 9.77% over the month.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) has around 407 employees, a market worth around $231.02M and $44.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 41.85% and -82.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-74.40%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.10% this year.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 213.52M, and float is at 188.92M with Short Float at 3.82%.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) Insider Activity

A total of 81 insider transactions have happened at Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rekow Mathew,the company’sChief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Rekow Mathew sold 2,637 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $0.85 per share for a total of $2241.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.06 million shares.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Tewksbury Ted L III (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 18,563 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $0.85 per share for $15779.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.82 million shares of the VLDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, McBeath Kathryn (Chief People Officer) disposed off 893 shares at an average price of $0.85 for $759.0. The insider now directly holds 547,661 shares of Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR).