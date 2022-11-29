VEON Ltd. (VEON) – The 76.47% Upside Potential Remains

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) is -64.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.24 and a high of $1.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VEON stock was last observed hovering at around $0.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $2.55 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.47% off the consensus price target high of $2.55 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 76.47% higher than the price target low of $2.55 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.60, the stock is 49.20% and 63.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.52 million and changing -1.61% at the moment leaves the stock 17.65% off its SMA200. VEON registered -66.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 15.38%.

The stock witnessed a 95.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.60%, and is 37.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.03% over the week and 10.12% over the month.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) has around 44585 employees, a market worth around $1.28B and $7.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.71 and Fwd P/E is 1.58. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 150.00% and -67.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VEON Ltd. (VEON) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VEON Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 221.90% this year.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.75B, and float is at 762.55M with Short Float at 0.11%.

VEON Ltd. (VEON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) that is trading -25.70% down over the past 12 months and Orange S.A. (ORAN) that is -6.35% lower over the same period. TELUS Corporation (TU) is -6.74% down on the 1-year trading charts.