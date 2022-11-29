Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) is -4.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.20 and a high of $74.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VOYA stock was last observed hovering at around $65.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.59% off its average median price target of $79.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.97% off the consensus price target high of $87.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 9.23% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.54, the stock is -3.76% and -1.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing -2.44% at the moment leaves the stock -0.47% off its SMA200. VOYA registered 2.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.10%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.24%, and is -0.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.86% over the week and 2.34% over the month.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) has around 6000 employees, a market worth around $6.26B and $6.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.69 and Fwd P/E is 8.13. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.06% and -15.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.60%).

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.50% this year.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 97.90M, and float is at 96.28M with Short Float at 20.17%.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ferrara Nancy. SEC filings show that Ferrara Nancy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 07 at a price of $68.00 per share for a total of $0.68 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9878.0 shares.

Voya Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 03 that Katz Michael Robertsold a total of 1,472 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 03 and was made at $66.18 per share for $97417.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13520.0 shares of the VOYA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, Ogle Trevor disposed off 3,904 shares at an average price of $66.18 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA).

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -17.03% down over the past 12 months and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) that is 0.86% higher over the same period. MetLife Inc. (MET) is 26.01% up on the 1-year trading charts.