Why Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) is -65.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.36 and a high of $1.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPPI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 56.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.44, the stock is -2.97% and -9.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.15 million and changing -5.60% at the moment leaves the stock -47.04% off its SMA200. SPPI registered -75.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.08%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -64.78%, and is -0.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.88% over the week and 8.77% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 21.31% and -75.87% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 25.70% this year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 188.36M, and float is at 184.13M with Short Float at 4.49%.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LEBEL FRANCOIS,the company’sChief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that LEBEL FRANCOIS sold 6,667 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 23 at a price of $0.84 per share for a total of $5594.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.64 million shares.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 22 that LEBEL FRANCOIS (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 6,096 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 22 and was made at $0.81 per share for $4913.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.65 million shares of the SPPI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 21, Brennan Nora (EVP & CFO) disposed off 3,569 shares at an average price of $0.79 for $2802.0. The insider now directly holds 360,215 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI).

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading 20.17% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is 11.39% higher over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 40.00% up on the 1-year trading charts.