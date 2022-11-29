Will Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) is -5.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $122.50 and a high of $174.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ETN stock was last observed hovering at around $166.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.56%.

Currently trading at $162.55, the stock is 1.96% and 10.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing -2.14% at the moment leaves the stock 12.88% off its SMA200. ETN registered -2.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $146.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $144.00.

The stock witnessed a 10.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.52%, and is -1.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.44% over the week and 2.26% over the month.

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) has around 85947 employees, a market worth around $65.08B and $20.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.45 and Fwd P/E is 19.72. Profit margin for the company is 11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.69% and -6.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 53.00% this year.

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 398.40M, and float is at 396.20M with Short Float at 1.10%.

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRICKHOUSE BRIAN S. SEC filings show that BRICKHOUSE BRIAN S sold 27,438 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $155.76 per share for a total of $4.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28131.0 shares.

Eaton Corporation plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 03 that Okray Thomas B sold a total of 6,736 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 03 and was made at $156.25 per share for $1.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ETN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, Faria Joao V disposed off 3,795 shares at an average price of $156.60 for $0.59 million. The insider now directly holds 69,166 shares of Eaton Corporation plc (ETN).

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include General Electric Company (GE) that is trading -12.64% down over the past 12 months and Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) that is 38.07% higher over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.58% from the last report on Oct 13, 2022 to stand at a total of 4.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.01.