Are we looking at the next big move in ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX)?

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) is -75.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.40 and a high of $14.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EPIX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.25% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 84.61% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.54, the stock is 4.69% and 35.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.01 million and changing 8.92% at the moment leaves the stock -20.12% off its SMA200. EPIX registered -72.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.90%.

The stock witnessed a -19.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.11%, and is 11.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.17% over the week and 10.77% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 152.86% and -76.21% from its 52-week high.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ESSA Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.40% this year.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.06M, and float is at 41.25M with Short Float at 1.50%.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BIOTECH GROWTH N V,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that BIOTECH GROWTH N V bought 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 27 at a price of $4.50 per share for a total of $2.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7.88 million shares.

ESSA Pharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 26 that BIOTECH GROWTH N V (10% Owner) bought a total of 1,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 26 and was made at $3.98 per share for $5.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.38 million shares of the EPIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 18, BIOTECH GROWTH N V (10% Owner) acquired 300,000 shares at an average price of $3.16 for $0.95 million. The insider now directly holds 5,879,583 shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX).