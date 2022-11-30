Are we looking at the next big move in Phunware Inc. (PHUN)?

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) is -60.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $4.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PHUN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $3.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 58.0% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.05, the stock is -15.90% and -13.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.84 million and changing -3.67% at the moment leaves the stock -38.02% off its SMA200. PHUN registered -67.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.59%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.64%, and is -4.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.45% over the week and 10.43% over the month.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) has around 120 employees, a market worth around $106.82M and $22.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 5.00% and -74.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.00%).

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Phunware Inc. (PHUN) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.50% this year.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 98.82M, and float is at 95.49M with Short Float at 8.36%.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Phunware Inc. (PHUN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Manlunas Eric,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Manlunas Eric sold 16,080 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $1.13 per share for a total of $18172.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Phunware Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that Costello Ryan (Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $1.95 per share for $38912.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the PHUN stock.