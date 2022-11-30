Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM) is -25.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.93 and a high of $62.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BAM stock was last observed hovering at around $45.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.4% off the consensus price target high of $73.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -4.58% lower than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.97, the stock is 3.84% and 6.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.07 million and changing -0.79% at the moment leaves the stock -7.09% off its SMA200. BAM registered -22.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.13%.

The stock witnessed a 11.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.47%, and is 2.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.04% over the week and 2.92% over the month.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) has around 180000 employees, a market worth around $69.24B and $90.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.84 and Fwd P/E is 12.55. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.77% and -28.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.80% this year.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.56B, and float is at 1.34B with Short Float at 0.67%.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) Insider Activity

A total of 263 insider transactions have happened at Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 85 and purchases happening 178 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 08 at a price of $9.60 per share for a total of $9.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6.8 million shares.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 13 that OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 2,825,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 13 and was made at $8.50 per share for $24.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.8 million shares of the BAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 07, OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP (10% Owner) disposed off 1,000,000 shares at an average price of $9.00 for $9.0 million. The insider now directly holds 10,622,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM).

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) that is trading 69.00% up over the past 12 months and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) that is -17.21% lower over the same period. BlackRock Inc. (BLK) is -23.06% down on the 1-year trading charts.