Check out this: Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) could be on the verge of a big rally

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) is 15.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.49 and a high of $34.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UNVR stock was last observed hovering at around $32.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43%.

Currently trading at $32.82, the stock is 14.17% and 27.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.87 million and changing 1.33% at the moment leaves the stock 18.48% off its SMA200. UNVR registered 21.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.84%.

The stock witnessed a 27.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.61%, and is 13.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.00% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) has around 9450 employees, a market worth around $5.17B and $11.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.87 and Fwd P/E is 10.88. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.72% and -3.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.80%).

Univar Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 762.60% this year.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 165.90M, and float is at 161.74M with Short Float at 5.99%.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NEWLIN STEPHEN D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that NEWLIN STEPHEN D sold 6,970 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $32.36 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Univar Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 28 that Jerding Pat (SVP, Chief Information Officer) sold a total of 11,654 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 28 and was made at $33.50 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11553.0 shares of the UNVR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 28, NEWLIN STEPHEN D (Director) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $32.91 for $1.65 million. The insider now directly holds 159,933 shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR).

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Home Depot Inc. (HD) that is trading -22.33% down over the past 12 months and Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) that is -16.54% lower over the same period. Wayfair Inc. (W) is -88.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.