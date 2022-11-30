Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) is -38.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.42 and a high of $35.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EDR stock was last observed hovering at around $21.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34%.

Currently trading at $21.59, the stock is 0.36% and 1.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.87 million and changing 1.60% at the moment leaves the stock -8.28% off its SMA200. EDR registered -24.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.97%.

The stock witnessed a -3.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.43%, and is 1.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.91% over the week and 4.21% over the month.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) has around 7700 employees, a market worth around $10.23B and $5.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.96 and Fwd P/E is 15.81. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.94% and -38.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.40%).

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 56.20% this year.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 285.87M, and float is at 239.80M with Short Float at 1.95%.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SHAPIRO MARK S,the company’sPresident. SEC filings show that SHAPIRO MARK S sold 3,005 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $21.58 per share for a total of $64849.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47734.0 shares.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that SHAPIRO MARK S (President) sold a total of 110,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $21.71 per share for $2.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50739.0 shares of the EDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Lublin Jason (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 46,510 shares at an average price of $22.23 for $1.03 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR).