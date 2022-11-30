General Mills Inc. (GIS) up 22.94% since start of the year

General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS) is 22.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.41 and a high of $83.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GIS stock was last observed hovering at around $82.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.96% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -31.49% lower than the price target low of $63.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $82.84, the stock is 3.38% and 5.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.92 million and changing -0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 13.32% off its SMA200. GIS registered 30.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.60%.

The stock witnessed a 1.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.61%, and is 1.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.08% over the week and 1.88% over the month.

General Mills Inc. (GIS) has around 32500 employees, a market worth around $48.81B and $19.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.42 and Fwd P/E is 19.04. Profit margin for the company is 15.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.90% and -1.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

General Mills Inc. (GIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for General Mills Inc. (GIS) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

General Mills Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/21/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.90% this year.

General Mills Inc. (GIS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 600.20M, and float is at 592.48M with Short Float at 2.53%.

General Mills Inc. (GIS) Insider Activity

A total of 96 insider transactions have happened at General Mills Inc. (GIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 52 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by OGrady Shawn P,the company’sGroup President. SEC filings show that OGrady Shawn P sold 20,019 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $82.50 per share for a total of $1.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69042.0 shares.

General Mills Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Cordani David (Director) sold a total of 26,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $76.18 per share for $1.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15976.0 shares of the GIS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, OGrady Shawn P (Group President) disposed off 32,114 shares at an average price of $80.50 for $2.59 million. The insider now directly holds 76,045 shares of General Mills Inc. (GIS).

General Mills Inc. (GIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) that is trading 8.92% up over the past 12 months and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) that is 12.25% higher over the same period. The Hershey Company (HSY) is 28.65% up on the 1-year trading charts.