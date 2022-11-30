Is Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) a good stock to buy now?

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) is -41.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.64 and a high of $2.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOTU stock was last observed hovering at around $1.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $1.13, the stock is 28.26% and 12.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.99 million and changing 6.60% at the moment leaves the stock -25.97% off its SMA200. GOTU registered -59.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.08%.

The stock witnessed a 66.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.43%, and is 6.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.89% over the week and 14.13% over the month.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) has around 9015 employees, a market worth around $297.74M and $511.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.27. Profit margin for the company is -20.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.51% and -60.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-111.80%).

Gaotu Techedu Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -108.40% this year.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 258.28M, and float is at 255.19M with Short Float at 3.80%.