Is Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) a good stock to buy now?

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) is -28.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.41 and a high of $36.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PEAK stock was last observed hovering at around $24.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.82% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.53% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -11.48% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.64, the stock is 4.24% and 8.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.86 million and changing 3.30% at the moment leaves the stock -8.83% off its SMA200. PEAK registered -24.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.64%.

The stock witnessed a 7.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.47%, and is 1.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.22% over the week and 2.59% over the month.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) has around 196 employees, a market worth around $13.86B and $2.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.19 and Fwd P/E is 53.42. Profit margin for the company is 27.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.76% and -30.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.70%).

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.10% this year.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 538.42M, and float is at 535.96M with Short Float at 1.33%.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GARVEY CHRISTINE,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that GARVEY CHRISTINE sold 1,860 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $24.77 per share for a total of $46063.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24827.0 shares.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) that is trading -25.69% down over the past 12 months and Ventas Inc. (VTR) that is -7.57% lower over the same period. Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) is -35.93% down on the 1-year trading charts.