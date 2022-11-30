LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is -3.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.46 and a high of $112.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LYB stock was last observed hovering at around $83.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.09% off its average median price target of $84.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.23% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -30.52% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $84.84, the stock is 1.94% and 5.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.94 million and changing 1.30% at the moment leaves the stock -6.74% off its SMA200. LYB registered -0.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.23%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.46%, and is 1.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.18% over the week and 3.05% over the month.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) has around 19100 employees, a market worth around $27.43B and $53.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.56 and Fwd P/E is 8.88. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.72% and -24.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.90%).

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) is a “Hold”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 294.90% this year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 326.00M, and float is at 254.77M with Short Float at 2.61%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC sold 127,412 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $86.48 per share for a total of $11.02 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73175.0 shares.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 27 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $86.47 per share for $2335.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.76 million shares of the LYB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC (10% Owner) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $77.84 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 767,102 shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB).