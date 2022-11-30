Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) is -8.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $140.07 and a high of $213.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PANW stock was last observed hovering at around $171.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.88%.

Currently trading at $170.51, the stock is 5.19% and 3.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.0 million and changing -0.51% at the moment leaves the stock -2.40% off its SMA200. PANW registered -7.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.74%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.60%, and is -0.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.10% over the week and 3.75% over the month.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has around 13513 employees, a market worth around $51.13B and $5.82B in sales. Fwd P/E is 42.32. Profit margin for the company is -2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.73% and -20.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 47.60% this year.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 299.80M, and float is at 297.72M with Short Float at 6.91%.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Insider Activity

A total of 110 insider transactions have happened at Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 108 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Golechha Dipak,the company’sEVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Golechha Dipak sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 28 at a price of $172.41 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80716.0 shares.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that Bawa Aparna (Director) sold a total of 714 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $170.98 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4272.0 shares of the PANW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Klarich Lee (EVP, Chief Product Officer) disposed off 16,602 shares at an average price of $162.68 for $2.7 million. The insider now directly holds 649,905 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW).

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) that is trading 17.93% up over the past 12 months and HP Inc. (HPQ) that is -19.62% lower over the same period. Intel Corporation (INTC) is -42.20% down on the 1-year trading charts.