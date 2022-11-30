Roku Inc. (ROKU) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -76.26% Change This Year

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) is -76.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.50 and a high of $266.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ROKU stock was last observed hovering at around $53.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27%.

Currently trading at $54.18, the stock is -1.09% and -3.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.27 million and changing 0.50% at the moment leaves the stock -37.73% off its SMA200. ROKU registered -76.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$47.65.

The stock witnessed a -0.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.15%, and is 0.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.07% over the week and 7.44% over the month.

Roku Inc. (ROKU) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $7.26B and $3.12B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.75% and -79.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -310.50% this year.

Roku Inc. (ROKU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 138.57M, and float is at 121.47M with Short Float at 10.10%.

Roku Inc. (ROKU) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Roku Inc. (ROKU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KAY STEPHEN H,the company’sSVP General Counsel, Secretary. SEC filings show that KAY STEPHEN H sold 1,469 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $56.46 per share for a total of $82940.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81290.0 shares.

Roku Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Fuchsberg Gilbert (SVP, Corporate Development) sold a total of 3,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $56.46 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34685.0 shares of the ROKU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Ozgen Mustafa (President, Devices) disposed off 8,970 shares at an average price of $56.46 for $0.51 million. The insider now directly holds 16,860 shares of Roku Inc. (ROKU).

Roku Inc. (ROKU): Who are the competitors?

