Things appear to be looking up for Dow Inc. (DOW)

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) is -10.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.91 and a high of $71.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DOW stock was last observed hovering at around $50.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.31% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -29.87% lower than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.65, the stock is 1.77% and 7.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.9 million and changing 0.90% at the moment leaves the stock -9.60% off its SMA200. DOW registered -10.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.49%.

The stock witnessed a 6.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.42%, and is 0.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.61% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

Dow Inc. (DOW) has around 35700 employees, a market worth around $35.66B and $59.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.57 and Fwd P/E is 11.53. Profit margin for the company is 9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.04% and -29.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.30%).

Dow Inc. (DOW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dow Inc. (DOW) is a “Hold”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 19 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dow Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 411.70% this year.

Dow Inc. (DOW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 714.30M, and float is at 702.78M with Short Float at 1.40%.

Dow Inc. (DOW) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Dow Inc. (DOW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Dial Debra L.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Dial Debra L. bought 450 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 26 at a price of $48.09 per share for a total of $21640.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1625.0 shares.

Dow Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 01 that Dial Debra L. (Director) bought a total of 400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 01 and was made at $52.41 per share for $20962.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1175.0 shares of the DOW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 04, Ungerleider Howard I (President and CFO) disposed off 104,101 shares at an average price of $68.70 for $7.15 million. The insider now directly holds 114,206 shares of Dow Inc. (DOW).

Dow Inc. (DOW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Linde plc (LIN) that is trading 3.50% up over the past 12 months and Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) that is 3.72% higher over the same period.