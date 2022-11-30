What should you know before buying stock in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) is -4.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.51 and a high of $67.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BUD stock was last observed hovering at around $58.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $59.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.11% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -8.45% lower than the price target low of $53.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.02, the stock is 7.83% and 17.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.96 million and changing -0.26% at the moment leaves the stock 7.06% off its SMA200. BUD registered 1.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.33%.

The stock witnessed a 15.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.64%, and is 4.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.98% over the week and 1.33% over the month.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) has around 169000 employees, a market worth around $99.23B and $57.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.60 and Fwd P/E is 17.80. Profit margin for the company is 8.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.35% and -14.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 801.90% this year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.70B, and float is at 607.63M with Short Float at 0.31%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD): Who are the competitors?

Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU) is -25.84% down on the 1-year trading charts.