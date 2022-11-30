What should you know before buying stock in Foot Locker Inc. (FL)

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) is -9.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.85 and a high of $49.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FL stock was last observed hovering at around $38.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.03%.

Currently trading at $39.68, the stock is 18.25% and 19.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.2 million and changing 2.66% at the moment leaves the stock 24.93% off its SMA200. FL registered -17.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 20.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.56.

The stock witnessed a 26.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.13%, and is 6.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.20% over the week and 4.82% over the month.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) has around 16555 employees, a market worth around $3.56B and $8.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.03 and Fwd P/E is 9.50. Profit margin for the company is 9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.37% and -20.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 179.90% this year.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 94.10M, and float is at 91.66M with Short Float at 10.24%.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Foot Locker Inc. (FL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l sold 1,316 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 21 at a price of $32.02 per share for a total of $42136.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11.47 million shares.

Foot Locker Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 20 that Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l (10% Owner) sold a total of 153,072 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 20 and was made at $32.41 per share for $4.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11.47 million shares of the FL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 19, Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l (10% Owner) disposed off 101,460 shares at an average price of $32.06 for $3.25 million. The insider now directly holds 11,622,959 shares of Foot Locker Inc. (FL).

Foot Locker Inc. (FL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is trading -37.45% down over the past 12 months.