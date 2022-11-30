What should you know before buying stock in Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX)

Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAX) is -76.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $5.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNAX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $0.94, the stock is 108.62% and 111.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.12 million and changing 2.74% at the moment leaves the stock -12.54% off its SMA200. SNAX registered -75.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.36%.

The stock witnessed a 202.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.14%, and is 53.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.78% over the week and 19.02% over the month.

Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX) has around 193 employees, a market worth around $29.14M and $34.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 325.00% and -82.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-131.50%).

Stryve Foods Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -82.30% this year.

Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.25M, and float is at 23.39M with Short Float at 1.05%.

Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Boever Christopher J.,the company’sCEO. SEC filings show that Boever Christopher J. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 28 at a price of $0.91 per share for a total of $45500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.17 million shares.

Stryve Foods Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Boever Christopher J. (CEO) bought a total of 55,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $0.75 per share for $41250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.12 million shares of the SNAX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, Boever Christopher J. (CEO) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $0.67 for $33500.0. The insider now directly holds 3,066,940 shares of Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX).