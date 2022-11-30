Why McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is 1.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $217.68 and a high of $281.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MCD stock was last observed hovering at around $272.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.47%.

Currently trading at $271.41, the stock is -0.82% and 5.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.87 million and changing -0.54% at the moment leaves the stock 8.09% off its SMA200. MCD registered 8.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.61%.

The stock witnessed a -1.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.07%, and is -1.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.90% over the week and 1.47% over the month.

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) has around 200000 employees, a market worth around $199.87B and $23.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.19 and Fwd P/E is 25.95. Profit margin for the company is 25.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.69% and -3.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.30%).

McDonald’s Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.10% this year.

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 734.90M, and float is at 731.21M with Short Float at 0.89%.

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Capuano Anthony,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Capuano Anthony sold 1 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 24 at a price of $255.32 per share for a total of $255.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117.0 shares.

McDonald’s Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 06 that Capuano Anthony (Director) sold a total of 36 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 06 and was made at $234.58 per share for $8445.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 118.0 shares of the MCD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 01, Borden Ian Frederick (President, International) disposed off 5,320 shares at an average price of $265.00 for $1.41 million. The insider now directly holds 7,131 shares of McDonald’s Corporation (MCD).

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is trading -10.90% down over the past 12 months and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) that is -7.47% lower over the same period. Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) is 0.63% up on the 1-year trading charts.