Why should you keep an eye on Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)?

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) is -13.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.91 and a high of $1.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DNN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $1.18, the stock is -2.44% and -1.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.06 million and changing 2.61% at the moment leaves the stock -7.35% off its SMA200. DNN registered -28.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.28%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -7.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.71%, and is 2.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.77% over the week and 5.44% over the month.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) has around 66 employees, a market worth around $960.48M and $12.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 73.75. Distance from 52-week low is 29.67% and -35.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 192.30% this year.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 819.23M, and float is at 814.78M with Short Float at 4.77%.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) that is trading -18.06% down over the past 12 months and Cameco Corporation (CCJ) that is -6.69% lower over the same period. Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) is -14.69% down on the 1-year trading charts.