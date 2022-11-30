Why should you keep an eye on Olo Inc. (OLO)?

Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) is -66.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.83 and a high of $27.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OLO stock was last observed hovering at around $6.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $6.90, the stock is -13.19% and -13.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.98 million and changing 0.44% at the moment leaves the stock -33.67% off its SMA200. OLO registered -72.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.21%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -23.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.65%, and is -5.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.16% over the week and 6.66% over the month.

Olo Inc. (OLO) has around 639 employees, a market worth around $1.12B and $175.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 83.13. Profit margin for the company is -22.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.02% and -74.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.30%).

Olo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.00% this year.

Olo Inc. (OLO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 162.37M, and float is at 102.46M with Short Float at 10.74%.

Olo Inc. (OLO) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Olo Inc. (OLO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Benevides Peter J.,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Benevides Peter J. sold 1,717 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 06 at a price of $7.62 per share for a total of $13084.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Olo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 06 that Das Nithya B. (COO and Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 1,321 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 06 and was made at $7.61 per share for $10053.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55873.0 shares of the OLO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 06, Glass Noah H. (CEO) disposed off 3,758 shares at an average price of $7.61 for $28598.0. The insider now directly holds 138,293 shares of Olo Inc. (OLO).

Olo Inc. (OLO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) that is trading -30.08% down over the past 12 months and DoorDash Inc. (DASH) that is -70.85% lower over the same period.