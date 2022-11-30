Will Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) is -86.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $1.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRKA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.33% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 89.33% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.16, the stock is -38.01% and -47.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.2 million and changing -2.48% at the moment leaves the stock -76.99% off its SMA200. TRKA registered -89.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -85.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.58.

The stock witnessed a -47.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -78.78%, and is -33.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.13% over the week and 13.06% over the month.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) has around 58 employees, a market worth around $11.26M and $116.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 2.01% and -90.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.70%).

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Troika Media Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/13/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -95.00% this year.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.83M, and float is at 34.13M with Short Float at 2.16%.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Coates Peter,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Coates Peter bought 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 18 at a price of $0.80 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10.59 million shares.

Troika Media Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 21 that Coates Peter (10% Owner) bought a total of 9,082 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 21 and was made at $0.93 per share for $8491.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.09 million shares of the TRKA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 17, Coates Peter (10% Owner) acquired 75,513 shares at an average price of $0.95 for $71420.0. The insider now directly holds 10,082,628 shares of Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA).